CM Kejriwal says city's HMIS to be ready in a year

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government's hospital management information system (HMIS) would integrate all city hospitals, polyclinics and mohalla clinics within a year, which will result in streamlining of healthcare services in the Capital and is likely to do away with long queues and crowds for appointments.



The chief minister's remarks came while he was launching a mobile application and a web-based online OPD registration and appointment system for the Dada Dev Maternity hospital here. He added that all hospitals should consider adopting similar technology in the interest of easier patient management.

The chief minister also said the bed capacity at Dada Dev hospital was being increased from 106 to 281, and this would be completed soon.

"Women patients will no longer need to wait in long queues and now, can register and get doctors' appointments through this app. There should be no crowding in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, and social distancing needs to be maintained," CM Kejriwal said.

"The app has various features, and we will integrate all those features with our hospital management information system to improve the system's efficiency," Kejriwal said.

Dada Dev hospital conducts close to 10,000 deliveries in a year, and it is very important for the people of the area, the chief minister said.

"If two-three women are being treated on a single bed, this is not right, especially in Delhi, which is the national capital. This issue will be solved with the expansion of the hospital that will be done in the coming days," he said.

The app can be used for OPD services as well as flu registration and registration numbers will be sent through SMS to the given mobile phone number, a Delhi government statement said, adding that a simple and secure process, queue-less appointment, no waiting time, minimal contact with all healthcare provider and other patients are some of the benefits of the app.