CM denounces mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday deplored the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan and said atrocities on Sikhs cannot be tolerated.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal termed Friday's attack as shameful and asked the Imran Khan government to take tough steps and punish the culprits.
"The attack on Nankana Sahib is a cowardly and shameful incident. Nankana Sahib is the centre of faith of crores of Sikhs. Atrocities on Sikhs living there cannot be tolerated," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
A violent mob attacked the Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on Friday and pelted it with stones. Nankana Sahib is the birth place of first Sikhguru Guru Nanak Dev.
