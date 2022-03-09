CM: DCW has instilled sense of security among women of Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) for its work, saying the panel has instilled a sense of security among women in the Capital. The chief minister said other women's panels, including the National Commission For Women, should learn from the DCW.



Kejriwal was speaking at the International Women's Day Awards function hosted by the DCW here. Around 60 awards were given away to women achievers and those who have been involved in working on women's issues. Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion and also spoke about steps taken by the Delhi government to empower women. "The DCW is the perfect example of how a women's commission should function. Other women's commissions should learn from the DCW. Even the National Commission For Women (NCW) should learn how a women's panel should function," he said.

Appreciating DCW's work, he said the panel has instilled a sense of security among the women of Delhi.

"The women of Delhi know that if they face any injustice or any untoward incident, they can call 181 (DCW helpline) and they will be provided assistance.

"Every woman knows that they can pick the phone, call 181 and Swati Maliwal (DCW chief) will reach for their assistance," he said.

He called Maliwal "Delhi's Lady Singham'' who is not scared and has rescued several women and children without thinking about her own safety.

The chief minister also said Delhi has surpassed mega cities of the world in terms of CCTV camera coverage. "I am not making these claims but an international magazine had recently said this," he said.

Maliwal said in the last six years, the panel has handled 1,23,000 cases and its helpline received over 15 lakh calls.

"We have given more than 300 suggestions to the Centre and Delhi government over various issues. The DCW has questioned the system and fixed accountability. Our endeavour is to ensure that a strict system is put in place so that people are scared of harming women," she said. Maliwal said the DCW's budget has gone up from Rs 3 crore to Rs 35 crore under the Kejriwal-led dispensation.

"Our budget is higher than that of NCW. The Delhi government has installed CCTV cameras in Delhi and this has helped the police nab criminals," she said.