CM calls meeting of AAP MLAs over bulldozer action
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday hold a key meeting of AAP MLAs on the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in different parts of the city, officials said.
The three civic bodies have been carrying out demolitions in several parts of Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khyala, and Lodhi Colony.
The meeting will begin at 11 am at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines during which a strategy will be chalked out to counter the BJP over the demolition drive, officials said on Sunday.
Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for Saturday but was cancelled following the massive fire in a building in Mundka.
On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged
him to stop the "destruction" in the name of anti-encroachment drive.
The deputy chief minister had also slammed the "bulldozer politics" of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies were planning to raze
63 lakh dwellings in the national Capital.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Date with destiny: India stun Indonesia to win Thomas Cup for first...15 May 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Punjab CM, parties, religious bodies condemn killing of two Sikhs in...15 May 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Cong announces major organisational reforms15 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Building owner arrested15 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds dies in car crash15 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT