CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates old-age home
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated a four-storey old-age home in Wazirpur, asserting it is only the AAP government which honours the elderly.
The national Capital has three functional old-age homes and seven are under construction, according to an official statement.
The old-age home inaugurated on Saturday has a capacity of 36 residents and is equipped with "state-of-the-art" facilities including for entertainment, it stated.
"The nation which serves and respects their elderly is the one which progresses... The AAP government is the first government that honours the elderly," Kejriwal said at the event, according to the statement.
He said his government would open more old-age homes in the national capital.
"Those helpless elders whose children have abandoned them can come and live in our old-age homes. If children fail to provide for their elderly parents, then it is the duty of our govt to provide for them," CM Arvind Kejriwal also said.
At the event, Kejriwal also appealed to youth that whenever they get time, they should spend time in Delhi government-run old-age homes.
