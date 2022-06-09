CM: All conspiracies against AAP fail as we have god's blessings
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has the blessings of the god, which is why all conspiracies against it fail.
Tagging a tweet on a report about a Delhi court dismissing an application of former chief secretary Anshu Prakash against the discharge of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a case related to alleged assault on the bureaucrat in 2018, the chief minister said god is on their side.
"God is with us. God's blessings are upon us. All conspiracies against us fail," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Delhi court Wednesday dismissed an application of former chief secretary Anshu Prakash against the discharge of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a case related to the alleged assault on the bureaucrat in 2018. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel upheld a magisterial court's findings that had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia,
and nine other AAP MLAs in the case.
Prakash had challenged the trial court order, contending that it erred in its judgement discharging the politicians in the case.
The criminal case relates to the alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018.
The trial court had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia, and other AAP MLAs — Rajesh Rishi, Nitin Tyagi, Praveen Kumar, Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, and Dinesh Mohania — in the case.
The court had, however, ordered the framing of charges against AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the case. Kejriwal, Sisodia, and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018.
Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were granted bail earlier by the high court.
