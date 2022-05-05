Clear garbage from Delhi streets or else it will be collected and dumped outside BJP chief's house, says AAP's Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's leader Durgesh Pathak said that the city's garbage has been lying around on the streets as the concerned agency has refused to do the work due to non-payment of dues by the Central government.



Soon all the garbage management companies will stop taking the trash out because of their longstanding dues, the leader said. AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi further said that the city has been flooded with trash just days after the BJP government took charge of the MCD and criticised the Centre's handling of the civic body.

"It is for the first time in Delhi's history that a party has stopped giving funds to the company responsible for waste management and disposal in Delhi. All this money allocated for the disposal of garbage and landfills has been squandered by BJP leaders and councillors, dividing and pocketing it for their personal uses," Pathak alleged.

AAP MCD in-charge Pathak declared that if the trash is not cleared, then his party will pick all of it up and throw it outside the residence of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

In Prime Minister Modi's famous Swachhta Survey of 47 cities across the nation, it is despicable that Delhi has ranked 45th, he said.

"Being the National Capital, Delhi must be pristine and spotless, for it reflects on the entire country. If the Capital itself is stained and polluted, it represents an equally damaged nation and sends a negative message to the world," Pathak added.