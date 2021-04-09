Clear Friday morning in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 14.3 deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a clear Friday morning with mild haze in some parts of the city as the minimum temperature settled at 14.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.



The humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 34 per cent, the official said.

"The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature -- tomorrow -- is likely to settle at 16 degrees Celsius," he said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky in the afternoon as well.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in the city on Thursday were 19.4 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.