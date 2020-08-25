Clear bills of empanelled lawyers within 4 weeks: Delhi HC to govt

New Delh: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the AAP government to clear within four weeks all the bills generated by its empanelled lawyers on or before February 1, 2020. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the interim direction while hearing a lawyer's plea claiming that fees or bills of several Delhi government lawyers have been pending for long. The high court also asked the central government to ensure that bills of its empanelled lawyers are also cleared. The petition has also claimed that for most of the empanelled lawyers, the fees from the Delhi government could be the sole source of income.