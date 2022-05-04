Class XII student thrashed outside school after argument with unidentified men: Cops

New Delhi: A class XII student was assaulted and attacked with a knife allegedly by two bike-borne men following an argument in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday.



The student has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said.

The incident took place on Monday when the student was leaving school after his examination, police said.

According to the complainant, while leaving his school, a motorcycle accidentally brushed past him. This led to an argument between the student and the two unidentified men on the two-wheeler. The men called two more persons and together beat the student and attacked him with a knife, police said. The student managed to escape back into the school to save himself and was later taken to SGM hospital for treatment, said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer). According to student's medical examination report, the injuries are superficial, he said.

"We have registered a case under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation has been taken up," he added. Police said the two bike-borne men have been identified but are absconding and efforts are being taken to nab them.