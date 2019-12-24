City shivers on Christmas Eve

New Delhi: Temperature in the national Capital on Tuesday dipped to 5.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the season's average, the weather department said. Meanwhile, the weather office has predicted that December, 2019 is likely to be the longest cold spell that Delhi-NCR will face since 1997. Delhi and its neighbouring cities have been facing a prolonged winter chill this December. The weather forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Delhi-NCR says cold conditions will deteriorate further. The forecast said Delhi will face "severe cold" on December 25.



Meanwhile, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad are also facing severe cold conditions. Weather experts have said that the national Capital might also witness a cold wave on December 28 and 29 as the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, air quality in the national Capital stood at 383 at 4 pm, while areas such as Anand Vihar (429), Dwarka sector - 8 (421), Wazirpur (414) stood at 'severe' category.

Central government based System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) model also predicted a slight improvement in wind speed and ventilation by Wednesday, while a marginal improvement in AQI is forecasted for December 25-26, but within the very poor category.

"On 27 December AQI is forecasted to deteriorate towards the higher end of the very poor category. The dense fog in the morning hours is likely to continue for the next two days under favorable meteorological conditions," forecasted SAFAR. As per SAFAR-model, Wednesday's top three air pollution hot spots of Delhi are likely to be Jahangirpuri, Vasundhara and Sahibabad.