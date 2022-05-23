City sees a dip in maximum temp

New Delhi: The national Capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



According to it, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum 42.4 degrees Celsius, both three notches above normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 29 per cent on Sunday while the rainfall recorded in the 24 hours till this morning was 0.8 mm, weather officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the national Capital may have generally cloudy sky on Monday and receive light rain with thundershowers and squall of a speed 50-60 kmph.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.