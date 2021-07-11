City sees 76 new cases, 1 death; positivity rate falls below 0.1%

new delhi: The national capital recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.



The COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped to 0.11 per cent on Friday from 0.12 per cent the day before when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded in the city.

The new fatality pushes the death toll in Delhi to 25,012, according to the latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases of the infection and four fatalities. A day later, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

On Friday, the daily infection tally was 81 and three deaths were recorded.

Delhi has less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccines left as over 1.31 lakh doses were administered on Friday, according to data shared by the government.

According to CoWIN portal, 79,626 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered in the national capital to 88,90,766, of which 20,76,571 were second

doses.