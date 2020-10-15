City sees 3,324 fresh cases & 44 deaths; 56,950 tests conducted

New Delhi: The national Capital's cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 3.17 lakh with authorities reporting 3,324 fresh cases on Wednesday, while 44 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,898.



This is the second consecutive day that the city reported more than 3,000 new cases. Around 3,036 cases were recorded on Tuesday. The city reported 44 deaths on Wednesday. The fatality count was 45 on Tuesday, 40 on Monday, 29 on Sunday and 48 on Saturday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,89,747 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

A total of 56,950 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 on Tuesday, of which 12,596 were RT-PCR tests and 44,354 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 37,71,273 tests have been conducted in the national Capital so far 1.98 lakh tests per million population.

The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 5.84 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.42 per cent. The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 1.44 per cent. The number of active cases was 21,903 on Wednesday, of which 12,360 are under home isolation. Of the 16,113 hospital beds in the city, 11,050 are unoccupied. The number of containment zones in the city is 2,748.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 61, official data showed. The district also recorded 139 new COVID-19 cases as its overall infection tally reached 15,327.