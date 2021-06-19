City records max temp of 36.6 deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites experienced a sultry Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The humidity levels oscillated between 81 per cent and 48 per cent and the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.



Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius.

Lodhi Road recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.5 degrees Celsius. The neighbouring Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius. Gurgaon recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.3 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. On Thursday, the national capital had recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.2 degrees Celsius.