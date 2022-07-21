City logs 686 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate 4.7%

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday logged 686 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.74 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.



With this, the national Capital's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,45,664. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,296, the department's latest bulletin stated.

The fresh cases came out of 14,475 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 585 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent and two deaths.

On Monday, 378 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 6.06 per cent and two deaths.

The city saw 498 cases with a positivity rate of 3.57 per cent and one fatality on Sunday.

Of the 9,488 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 131 were occupied on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,153, up from 2,040 the previous day. As many as 1,349 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 185 containment zones in the city, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.