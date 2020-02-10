Chilly morning in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold Monday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.
The Meteorological Department has predicted mainly clear skies with moderate fog for the day.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius, a senior official said.
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi at 9.34 am was recorded at 303.
The AQI in Faridabad was recorded at 282, Ghaziabad 324, Greater Noida 302, Gurgaon 247 and Noida 319.
An AQI between 201-300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
