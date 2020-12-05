Children now leased by their parents for committing crime

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested five people and apprehended two juveniles for committing theft in wedding parties. Police said that children who are used to commit a crime are leased by their parents for Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh for one year to criminals.



Police said they nabbed these criminals from Delhi when they were moving to their native place in Madhya Pradesh after committing a crime in the city. The team under DCP (Crime) Bhisham Singh made the arrest. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said they hail from a small village – Gulkheri of MP. "During wedding season, they visit Delhi-NCR and other Metro cities in North India to commit theft at wedding venues," police said.

They disclosed that children aged between 9-15 years in their village are leased to the gangs for the commission of a crime by their parents. The children are leased for Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh depending on their

skills.

"Once a kid is auctioned, the money is handed over to the parents in two or more instalments and the child is hired for one year. After being brought to Delhi, the children undergo training for a month on how to commit thefts at weddings and how to mingle with the people at the venue," Additional CP said.

"A kid is also made men tally and physically tough not to divulge his identity and that of his gang members in case he is arrested. He is also instructed to put on pretty clothes to attend the function and also eat the snacks to dispel any suspicion," police said. The gang comprises adult men and women as well who usually stay in rented houses and drop the children off at functions and sometimes wait outside on three-wheelers and motorcycles.

As per the official, the women take care of the kids like their own. The real parents are regularly informed about their well-being. They have committed five thefts in the area of Kapashera, Mayapuri and Moti Nagar in Delhi and three in Punjab and Chandigarh.