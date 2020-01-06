Chief Secy warns govt depts against delay in salaries of contractual staff
New Delhi: Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has written to heads of departments in the Delhi government, warning them against any delay in payment of salaries to contractual employees.
In his letter, the chief secretary said non-compliance of the order would be viewed seriously and appropriate action taken against the defaulting officers.
Heads of departments are required to send a certificate by the 20th of every month saying all contractual employees have been paid due wages pertaining to the previous month.
The Labour Department had also recently asked other departments to ensure timely-payment of wages to contractual employees of the Delhi government.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JNU attack 'shame on democracy', says Mamata5 Jan 2020 7:02 PM GMT
Bloodshed in JNU: Masked 'ABVP' men brutally attack...5 Jan 2020 7:00 PM GMT
Sikh youth killed in Pak, India demands action5 Jan 2020 7:00 PM GMT
Fuel prices up for 4th straight day as US strike roils oil...5 Jan 2020 6:59 PM GMT
CAA toll-free number not linked to Netflix: Shah5 Jan 2020 6:58 PM GMT