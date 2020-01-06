Chief Secy warns govt depts against delay in salaries of contractual staff

New Delhi: Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has written to heads of departments in the Delhi government, warning them against any delay in payment of salaries to contractual employees.



In his letter, the chief secretary said non-compliance of the order would be viewed seriously and appropriate action taken against the defaulting officers.

Heads of departments are required to send a certificate by the 20th of every month saying all contractual employees have been paid due wages pertaining to the previous month.

The Labour Department had also recently asked other departments to ensure timely-payment of wages to contractual employees of the Delhi government.