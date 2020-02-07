Chhota Shakeel planning targeted killings of political figures
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has registered an FIR after it received inputs that gangster Chhota Shakeel has allegedly tasked his operatives with executing "targeted killing" of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states, police said on Friday.
The FIR was registered on January 27 on the complaint of a police officer, who had received information from a source about the "planned killings", they said.
The FIR stated that "an information was received from reliable source that underworld don Chhota Shakeel of D-gang has tasked his operatives to execute 'targeted killing' of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states".
"The underworld operatives of D-gang have managed to arrange high-grade weapons. The delivery of weapons was also arranged by Shakeel and the communication for delivery was done through 'end-to-end' encrypted messaging applications," added
the FIR.
