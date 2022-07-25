Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food parks: CM Kejriwal
New Delhi: The Delhi government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the AAP-led dispensation's ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the Delhi government's ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
During an online briefing, Kejriwal said Delhi is known as the food capital, but with the development of these food hubs, the city will actually live up to its name.
"Delhi has various food hubs known for serving different cuisines. Some of the hubs serve all varieties of food. So, in the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favourite of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk food hubs. Based on the learnings from these, we will develop other areas," he said.
The development would entail improvement of infrastructure and food safety norms, he said, adding the government will hold a design competition to shortlist the architecture firm for the project.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra seals historic silver24 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
'Party has no links with the money recovered by ED'24 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Take Partha to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar: HC24 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
I'm not a member of any political party, says Arpita24 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Building collapse in Mustafabad leaves one dead24 July 2022 7:30 PM GMT