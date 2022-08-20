Challans for using pressure horns and modified silencers
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said it has started a special drive to penalise those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. The traffic police took to Twitter to inform people about the drive.
"Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. #DelhiMeinShorNahi," it tweeted.
A senior police officer said although police personnel were taking action against such offenders earlier as well, now the focus will increased.
"Challans will be issued to those found creating noise pollution by violating the norms and using pressure horns or modified silencers," the officer said. "We will interview doctors and ask them about the ill-effect of noise pollution. We will air the interview to educate people so that they would stop using modified silencers and pressure horns," another officer said.
Many people also took to the micro-blogging site to laud the city police's decision and also gave suggestions regarding other issues.
One user wrote, "Pls do same for modified Headlights and high beam usage".
Another user said, "Good. Please conduct a drive against those who rides on footpaths and also those who ride / drive wrong side."
