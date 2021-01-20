Chadha underlines need for monitoring water leakages

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha Tuesday stressed the need to complete the installation of flow meters for better monitoring of water supply and losses across the city.



Flow meters are required to measure the flow and quantity of water from a particular point and help detect leakages.

"Delhi is a landlocked city, and thus, has limited water resources. To conserve water, it is essential to measure the quantity of water by installing flow meters," Raghav Chadha said. The DJB has initiated projects for the installation of flow meters and the setting up of a SCADA Centre, a high-tech monitoring system which allows the utility to detect where and how much water is being leaked or tapped.

It intends to install about 3,200 flow meters for water auditing. A total of 3,192 flow meters have already been installed and their integration with the SCADA Centre is under progress.