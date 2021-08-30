Chadha inaugurates water purifiers at 2 govt schools

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha Sunday inaugurated water purification plants capable of dispensing 500 litres of water every hour at two schools here.



As per a statement by DJB, the reverse osmosis (RO) plants at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, F block, Inderpuri and Sarvodaya Kanya Vidayalaya, C block, Naraina Vihar, will fulfill potable water demand of about 11,000 individuals.

"These RO plants have a capacity to purify and dispense 500 litres of water every hour, which will bring new hope for students, teachers and non-teaching staff in both the schools. There will be approximately 11,000 individuals, whose thirst will be quenched non-stop in both the schools every day," Chadha said.

"Ensuring the health and hygiene of young children will be of prime importance when the schools reopen post-pandemic. Implementation of RO Water Plants is a small but significant step in the same direction which aims to help students, teachers and other staff to get access to clean and safe drinking water," the AAP leader added.

Tata Power-DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan and TPTCL CEO Amit Garg were also present during the inauguration programme.

Chadha said these RO plants "will be able to remove many dissolved substances efficiently, yet produce a good tasting drinkable water".

"These RO plants are working on a 60:40 model which will ensure the best and most optimum usage of drinking water. Under this model, 60 per cent is potable water and 40 per cent waste water which is further utilised for Rain Water Harvesting pit," the statement said.

Tata Power-DDL has installed 83 such RO Plants till date at Educational Institutions, JJ Clusters (Slums), Delhi Metro Stations, catering 3.78 Lakh people every day," he added.