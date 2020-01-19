Chadha gets support from CAs

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rajinder Nagar constituency Raghav Chadha who is a Chartered Accountant by profession is oneof the youngest leaders in the party. Chadha is contesting the state elections to become the MLA of the area he was born and brought up in. He was hosted for breakfast by over 100 Chartered Accountants from Rajinder Nagar constituency in presence of former President of ICAI Naveen Gupta on Sunday.



At the meeting of around 100 people at M Block, Rajinder Nagar, including many CAs and local residents. Some of the people, who said they knew Raghav since he was a young boy, had seen him grow into a confident young leader known for integrity. "If there has been development in this area, it is due to AAP," said a Chartered Accountant, who attended the meeting.

Chadha said, 'I was born and brought up in this constituency and enjoy familial and social relations with people in every nook and corner of our constituency." Speaking on education, he said the AAP is focused on spreading education and values capable people which can be attested for by the fact that they have given the ticket to contest to a young and educated candidate.

"I was offered multiple jobs across the world because I was well educated. It is my dream to accord the same opportunities to every last child of our constituency. Through AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal, I will ensure that education facilities are further improved immensely in the constituency," added Chadha.