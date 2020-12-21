Chadha appointed co-incharge of AAP's Punjab unit

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that the party has assigned Raghav Chadha as its Punjab unit's co-incharge.



Chadha thanked the Chief Minister and said, "I would like to thank CM and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal for instilling such confidence in me. As Co-incharge of the Party's Punjab Unit, I will give my blood and sweat to this position and hope to do my bit in furthering the Party's position in Punjab. India is an agrarian country and whenever it comes to agriculture Punjab stands at the forefront. As co-incharge of the Party's Punjab Unit, our focus will be to make Punjab a truly prosperous and golden state."

Chadha said that the neighbouring state of Punjab is going through challenging times and that AAP's focus will be on education and prosperity. He said that the party is worried how Punjab's youth has sucked into the vicious cycle of drugs and unemployment. "Farmers have been facing severe problems as well. I take it as my personal responsibility to change these circumstances, and am certain the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab will succeed in making the State green, happy and prosperous," he said.

"The ordinary citizen in Punjab is tired and angry with the BJP, Congress and Akali Dal. Each of these Parties has together cheated innocent farmers. In such a precarious situation, the presence of Chadha is expected to increase the confidence of the Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Unit manifold," the party said in a statement.