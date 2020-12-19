CFO of Zenica Group held for duping HDFC Bank of Rs 300 crore

New delhi: A 31-year-old man was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for duping the HDFC Bank of Rs 300



crore.

Police identified the accused as Vaibhav Sharma, CFO of Zenica Group. As per official, an authorised representative of HDFC Bank claimed that the directors of one Zenica Cars India Pvt Ltd, one Rash Pal Singh Todd and one Mandhir Singh Todd and its CFO Vaibhav Sharma have duped their bank to the tune of Rs 102 crore.

"The alleged persons had approached their branch in 2007 for financial assistance. Zenica Cars India Pvt. Ltd dealing in Audi Cars had been availing cash credit facility, trade advances, for demo cars since 2007 and one Zenica Performance Cars Pvt. Ltd has been availing term loan, cash credit facility and bank guarantee since 2013 onwards," police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said that the trade advances availed by the alleged companies had to be returned within 90 days. Till March 2018, the alleged companies had been performing as per the terms and conditions but defaulted later.

During investigation, it further emerged that the alleged person had submitted that Zenica Cars India Pvt. Ltd had availed the financial assistance of Rs 130 crore from other financial institutions," Joint CP said.

Sharma had submitted a forged bank statement of J&K Bank wherein the alleged company has availed the OD of almost Rs 11.64 crore. During the investigation of the bank, it was found that during the relevant period the alleged company had availed the OD of

Rs 49.51 crore.