'Centre's panel gave clean chit to Delhi govt'

New Delhi: A Centre-appointed committee has given a clean chit to the Delhi government in procurement of buses and this is the proof of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's honest politics, said his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday.



The three-member panel, that included transport and vigilance commissioners of the Delhi government, was formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal last month. It submitted its report to Baijal on July 8, officials

said. The BJP has been accusing the Kejriwal government of being involved in a scam in the annual maintenance contract of 1,000 low-floor buses to be procured by its agency, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Sisodia said the committee analysed 3,000 documents and raised several queries, after which they have concluded that the Kejriwal government was not involved in any scam in the procurement of buses.

"A Centre-appointed committee has said there was no scam. This is a proof that Kejriwal is honest. Kejriwal works for those who choose him and doesn't indulge in fighting like BJP. Buses will be bought despite obstacles being created by the BJP. BJP should be ashamed that they accuse a leader like Kejriwal. They should apologize to Delhi's people," he said.

The bus procurement process was put on hold by the Transport department due to the enquiry by the L-G appointed committee.

Meanwhile, a report by a panel set up by Lt Governor Anil Baijal to look into the bus procurement process in the national capital has established that there was a scam in it, argued the Delhi BJP on Saturday, hours after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed otherwise.

The BJP also insisted the panel "nailed" the Kejriwal dispensation and its findings establish "open loot". Delhi BJP attacked the Kejriwal government claiming the report has established "scam" in the bus procurement process.