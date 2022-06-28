Centre shamelessly using ED against Oppn, nation heading towards one-party rule: Rai
New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday alleged the Centre is "shamelessly" misusing the Enforcement Directorate against opposition parties that dare to raise their voice against
the BJP, and said it seems the nation is heading towards one-party rule.
It's not a secret anymore and it's not about one or two opposition parties. The central government is now misusing the ED against all the parties that dare to speak against the BJP, Rai told reporters here while responding to a query on Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case.
"Central agencies were misused earlier too. But now they are being misused openly and brazenly. I think it's the beginning of a new era in India. The nation is heading towards a one-party rule," he said. Be it Jain, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The names do not even matter anymore. This is an act against the country's constitutional principles, Rai claimed.
A special CBI court on Monday refused to extend the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the alleged case. The ED on Monday summoned Shiv Sena leader Raut in an alleged money laundering case of 2018.
Gandhi was recently questioned by the central agency in an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.
