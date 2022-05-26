CBI arrests appraiser & his aide in bribery case

new delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has arrested an Appraiser of Customs Departments posted with the IGI Airport, and his Associate in a bribery case of Rs one lakh.

The appraiser was identified as Amit Dalal while his associate was identified as Amit Kumar.

The CBI official said that a case was registered on complaint against the accused on the allegations that the appraiser demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 1,40,000 from the complainant for clearance of his shipment. It was also alleged that the complainant was exporting batteries to South Africa.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of both the accused. The arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court at Delhi.