CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

New Delhi: The CBI has made one more arrest in connection with Delhi Excise policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said Monday.



Abhishek Boinpally who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in Southern India was called for questioning on Sunday, they said.

The CBI found him to be evading certain key questions following which he was taken into custody late last night, they said.

Officials said he was allegedly involved in the "cartelization" for "Southern lobby."

It is the second arrest in the excise scam case after businessman and AAP leader Vijay Nair, they said.

The case pertains to alleged corruption in granting liquor licenses in the National Capital.