CAQM directs NCR states to adopt standard list of approved fuels

New Delhi: To reduce air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said it has directed NCR states to adopt a standard list of approved fuels that can be used for various purposes. The standard list of fuels approved by the CAQM include petrol, diesel, hydrogen/methane, natural gas, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and electricity.

The CAQM said heavily polluting fuels like coal, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Naptha stand banned across the Delhi-NCR region from January 1.

Terming air pollution as a matter of "grave concern", the air quality panel said the standard list of approved fuels will come into force from October 1 for areas where PNG infrastructure and supply are already available and from January 1 for other areas.

"With a view to abate air pollution from emissions arising out of polluting fuels being used for various industrial, vehicular, domestic and miscellaneous purposes in the National Capital Region, the CAQM directed NCR state governments and GNCTD for the adoption of a standard list of fuels in NCR," the panel said in a statement.

The approved fuels for the entire NCR are petrol (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur), diesel (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur), hydrogen/methane, natural gas (CNG/PNG/LNG); Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) /Propane/Butane, electricity, aviation turbine fuel biofuels.

The list also includes refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for power plants, cement plants, waste to energy plants, firewood/ biomass briquettes for religious purposes, wood/bamboo charcoal for tandoors and grills of hotels/restaurants/banquet halls (with emission channelization/ control system) and open eateries/ dhabas, wood charcoal for cloth ironing, electricity/ CNG/ firewood and biomass briquettes for crematoria, it said.