Capital's maximum temperature settles at 19.5 degrees C, air quality in 'poor' category

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in the national Capital was recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



According to the IMD, several parts of the city witnessed dense fog in the morning and the minimum temperature settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The visibility at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was 100 metres at 8.30 am. Visibility at the Palam observatory was 50 metres.

The relative humidity was 45 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 224 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weather office has predicted dense fog for Sunday as well. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 21 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

On Thursday, Delhi saw its maximum temperature go down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month of February in 19 years.

On February 1, 2003, the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.