Capital sees 532 fresh Covid cases, 0 deaths
New Delhi: Delhi logged 532 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent and two deaths.
With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,01,660, while the death toll is at 26,198. A total of 24,989 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and one death. On Sunday, 613 Covid cases and three deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent. On Saturday, the city logged 673 cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,675, down from 2,910 the previous day. As many as 2,039 patients are in home-isolation, down from 2,400 on Tuesday, the bulletin said. There are 1,244 containment zones in the city. There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, and 104 of them are occupied, it showed.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation...18 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Mamata coins new slogan 'Ami Noi Amra' at district meeting18 May 2022 7:22 PM GMT
SC rules out branches of NGT in all states and UTs18 May 2022 7:20 PM GMT
ISRO lines up Azadisat, 75 student satellites for launch this year18 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Three-year-old boy among 12 killed in factory wall collapse18 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT