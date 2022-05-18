Capital sees 532 fresh Covid cases, 0 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi logged 532 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent and two deaths.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,01,660, while the death toll is at 26,198. A total of 24,989 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and one death. On Sunday, 613 Covid cases and three deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent. On Saturday, the city logged 673 cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,675, down from 2,910 the previous day. As many as 2,039 patients are in home-isolation, down from 2,400 on Tuesday, the bulletin said. There are 1,244 containment zones in the city. There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, and 104 of them are occupied, it showed.