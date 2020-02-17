Cabinet ministers get portfolios, water goes to Satyendra Jain

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday allotted portfolios to his council of ministers. The CM will not be taking charge of any department, instead he will be directly overseeing work of all Ministers. He will monitor all operational processes and functioning of all the departments. He will also ensure interactions with the public to resolve the grievances and induce communication between the government and the public.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was allocated the ministries of Education, Finance, Planning, Land and Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art, Culture & Language and all other Departments not specifically allocated to any other Minister.

Gopal Rai was allocated the departments of Employment, Development, Labour and General Administration Department, Environment, Forest and WildLife. The water department has been shifted to Satyendra Jain. Jain will also handle the departments of Health, Industries, Public Works Department, Power, Home, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control.

Among the changes that have been made in the Delhi cabinet this time, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will now be under Satyendra Kumar Jain, while the Department of Environment will be under Gopal Rai. The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) will be headed by Rajendra Pal Gautam. Imran Hussain will handle the Food & Supply and Election departments of the Delhi government.

The departments of Gurdwara Elections, SC & ST, Social Welfare, Cooperative was allocated to Rajendra Pal Gautam, alongside the Women and Child Development department, which was earlier under the Deputy CM. Law, Justice and Legislative affairs, Transport, Administrative Reforms, Information & Technology and Revenue, will be under Kailash Gahlot.