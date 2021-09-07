'Business Blasters' prog will be launched in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government will roll out the 'Business Blasters' programme in all its schools from September 7 under which students of Classes 11 and 12 will be given seed money to start a business, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.



About 3.5 lakh children will be involved in the programme and they will be given Rs 2,000 as seed money, an increase from the earlier amount of Rs 1,000.

The programme was started at the School of Excellence in Khichripur under a pilot project.

"Its purpose was to inculcate the belief in children that whatever work they do, they should do it with an entrepreneurial mindset. "In this project, nine groups of 41 children were formed and each child was given seed money of Rs 1,000, and these kids made huge profits," he said. The government had launched the 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' in 2019.

Sisodia said the objective of the 'Business Blasters' programme under the curriculum is to prepare the children to invest, get rid of their fear of starting a business, and earn profit. "Most importantly, even if they do not make profit, then they should learn to face their failures. Due to COVID-19, this project could not be implemented well but in January, it was piloted in the Delhi government school in Khichripur," he said.

Sisodia said there is no dearth of talent among the children studying in government schools of Delhi, and by showing the right way, they can become successful entrepreneurs.

"The motive behind this was that after completing studies from schools and colleges, students should have the mentality that they have to become job providers and not job seekers and contribute to the economy of the country.

"If they go to work, they should have so much ability that they do not have to stand in the lines for jobs, but jobs should come to them," he said.

He stressed that the only solution to the problem of unemployment in the country today is the 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum', and the the children of Delhi will overcome this problem by becoming job providers instead of job seekers.

"People in our country find solutions to unemployment by seeking jobs at the political and administrative levels. But I believe that if everyone wants to be a job seeker, then who is going to become a job provider?

"The EMC will be the solution to this problem of unemployment. Through students of Delhi Government Schools, a great message will reach each and every citizen of the nation that the only solution to eliminate unemployment and move the economy forward is EMC, which needs to be adopted in all schools across the country," he added.