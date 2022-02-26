'Bullied for sexuality', boy, 15, ends life by jumping off building

faridabad: A 16-year-old student of Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad, killed himself by jumping off from 15th floor of a residential society in Sector-80 where he was residing with his mother. Following this incident, the deceased's mother filed a police complaint where she alleged that her son was harassed over his sexuality and the school ignored her complaint.



As per Faridabad Police, a purported suicide note was found in the student's residence in which he blamed his school' and higher authorities for taking this extreme step. On Thursday evening, the boy's mother was out to meet relatives when she received a call from her neighbours about her son having jumped off the top floor. She rushed to the hospital, where her son was declared dead.

The uicide note addressing to his mother stated: "This school has killed me. especially higher authorities… tell ninna and bade papa about my sexuality and whatever happened to me. And please try to handle them… You are wonderful, strong, beautiful and amazing. Don't care what relatives say,"

The mother alleged that her son was under depression as he was continuously bullied by his classmates. "My son told me that the boys in his school call him gay and harassed him. I had filed a complaint with the school administration but they didn't conduct an enquiry… My son was depressed. Because he was suffering from dyslexia, he wasn't able to solve numerical problems in a paper. He asked the headmistress for help. However, she accused him of taking advantage of his condition and said that my son and I are throwing tantrums," read the police complaint filed by the boy's mother.

In its line of defence, the Delhi Public School, Faridabad expressed sadness over the entire incident.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm