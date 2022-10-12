Building collapse: Govt announces compensation

New Delhi: The family of a four-year-old girl who died in the Lahori Gate building collapse will get an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh while the kin of the two deceased senior citizens will be provided Rs 10 lakh, the Delhi government announced on Tuesday.



Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain visited the LNJP Hospital to meet the injured.

The minister directed the officials concerned to make sufficient arrangements of accommodation and food for the affected residents.

"On behalf of the Delhi government, Hussain also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh amount for the deceased minor victim, besides Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured and Rs 20,000 for injured persons," according to an official statement. A two-storey building collapsed in the city's Lahori Gate area on Sunday, killing three people and injuring nine. The deceased were Khushi (4), Suleman (75) and Shagufta (70).