Budget will show how much BJP cares for Delhi: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Union Budget will show how much the BJP cared about Delhi, saying the city should get more in view of the elections.
"The people of Delhi are hopeful that the Union Government will protect the interests of Delhi in the budget. Delhi should get more in view of elections. The budget will show how much BJP cares for us Delhiites," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.
On January 6, announcing the date of Delhi legislative assembly elections, the Election Commission had stressed that the Centre will not declare any "state-specific schemes" in the national Budget, as the city is going to polls on February 8.
However, Kejriwal had demanded that the Centre should announce a lot of things for the city in the Budget.
The city government has also been demanding more funds from the Centre for the MCD.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget in the Parliament on Saturday.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Citizenship Amendment Act : Opposing it is betrayal1 Feb 2020 1:40 PM GMT
Gateway to the South1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
Galleries weigh in on relevance of an art marketplace1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
LIC will be IPO of the decade; will provide huge fillip to...1 Feb 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Govt permits five-fold increase in deposit insurance cover...1 Feb 2020 1:15 PM GMT