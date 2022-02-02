Budget: Delhi Police allocated Rs 10,355 cr

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 10,355.29 crore in the Union Budget for 2022-23, an increase of Rs 1,701.03 crore from the last fiscal, officials said on Tuesday.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for 2022-23. The Delhi Police was allocated Rs 8,654.26 crore in 2021-22.

According to a police statement, Rs 9,808.39 crore has been allocated for establishment-related expenditure while Rs 287 crore will be incurred under capital section for installation of CCTV security surveillance system across Delhi and procurement of various advanced equipment for law and order modernization.

It will be further utilized upgradation of communication systems like cyber highway and digital trunking radio system besides implementation of Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) and induction of various type of vehicles for policing.

The statement said Rs 259 crore will be spent exclusively for police infrastructure — for construction of office buildings, residential buildings for improving housing satisfaction level and operation and maintenance of New Police Headquarters building PPP mode.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.