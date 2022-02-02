Boy, 3, hit as relative accidentally fires gun

New Delhi: A three-year-old boy was injured when a bullet accidently fired by his aunt hit him in north Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday and police received information around 1 am from the hospital where the boy was brought for treatment, they said.



The child had a gunshot injury on his left shoulder, police said.

A 47-year-old woman, the grandaunt of the boy, tried to mislead the police by concocting a false story around the incident. She did this to save her daughter-in-law, the aunt of the boy who fired her pistol at the boy accidently, the police said.

She told police that on Friday she, along with the boy, had gone to meet her sister in Shastri Nagar. The boy was feeling uneasy there and she decided to return home at Than Singh Nagar, a police officer said.

She said around 12 am when she was walking towards her residence along with the child, two motorcycle-borne persons came and fired at her and ran away at Sarai Rohilla flyover. The boy received a bullet injury and she took him to the hospital, the officer said.

However, when police checked the CCTV footage of the area where the so-called accident had taken place, the women didn't appear in any video recording. This raised suspicion and her sister, residing in Shastri Nagar, was examined who said that the woman had not visited her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.