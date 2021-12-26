'BJP set to loot GPF payouts of MCD staff'

New Delhi: AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday alleged that BJP is set to loot GPF payouts of MCD employees.

He said that the BJP ruled MCD is about to loot Rs 1,197 crore from the GPF account of the employees. BJP first gulped down Rs 1,232 crore after trifurcation of MCD and now it is trying to eat up Rs 1,197 crore before trifurcation.

"BJP leaders are going to divide Rs 1,197 crore among all three corporations, North MCD is getting Rs 522 crore, South MCD Rs 410 crore and East MCD Rs 212 crore. He talked about how a government employee deposits money in GPF account throughout life for a better future, BJP leaders want to snatch that money too", he added.He said that BJP's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta must answer who will give all this money that disappeared from the GPF accounts.