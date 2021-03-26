BJP seeks stay on new excise policy; submits memorandum to L-G

New Delhi: A Delhi BJP delegation on Thursday met the Lt Governor to protest over amendments to the new liquor excise policy and demanded that it be stayed.

The delegation led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta handed over a memorandum to the LG. The party alleged in the memorandum that the closing of 500 government vends and offering those liquor licenses to private traders "smacks of corruption".

According to a statement, the Delhi BJP said the opening of three liquor shops in each ward was "not in public interest".

"...in one go 500 liquor shops licenses are being offered to private liquor traders smacks of a possible nefarious deal between Delhi Government and Liquor Lobby and this needs to stalled & inquired," it said.

"The memorandum says the Delhi Government's decision to open three liquor shops in every ward is not in public interest and is likely to disturb peace & law and order of many residential colonies," the BJP statement added. The BJP leaders also alleged that "instead of working for equal distribution of water, the Arvind Kejriwal government is trying to ensure equal distribution of liquor".

They also criticised the

Delhi government's move to lower the age for liquor consumption to 21 years from the earlier 25 years.