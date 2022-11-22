BJP releases purported sting to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls, Kejriwal's party terms it fake

New Delhi: The BJP Monday released a sting video shot purportedly by a former Aam Aadmi Party volunteer from north west Delhi's Rohini to allege the AAP sold tickets for MCD polls.



AAP MLA Dilip Pandey rejected the sting video as "fake".

The AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal are deeply involved in corruption, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged at a press conference here, playing the purported sting video.

The video was purportedly shot by former AAP volunteer Bindu who was allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh for an AAP ticket from the Rohini D ward in the MCD polls, Patra alleged.

The video shows Bindu purportedly discussing the payment of money with some purported AAP leaders including its North West Delhi Lok Sabha incharge RR Pathania and Rohini Assembly constituency incharge coordinator Punit Goel, Patra claimed.

Patra claimed "These leaders including Pathania and Goel have links with a five-member committee of the AAP that was associated with ticket distribution. AAP minister Gopal Rai, MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi as well as Adil Khan are its members," he said.

Patra also said the sting video revealed that 110 tickets of the AAP were reserved for distribution on the basis of a payment.

Responding to charges, AAP's Dilip Pandey said the party's tickets for MCD polls were much sought after. "There are many touts who got active. Touts got active but no tickets were given on the basis of money. The BJP did not do anything. The AAP is not BJP or Congress where tickets are distributed to those who pay money," he said.

"The fake sting operations that BJP is bringing everyday show that BJP is losing the elections very badly," he said.

Bindu alleged AAP leaders "sold" tickets for MCD polls to rich people neglecting party's ground level volunteers.

"The AAP sold tickets and I did this sting after much thinking. This is not the doing of some leaders. They all are involved — from the bottom to the top. Nothing happened even as I complaint to Durgesh Pathak about it," she alleged.

BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta alleged the AAP leaders also sold tickets during the 2020 Assembly polls, and demanded an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe.