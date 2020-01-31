BJP releases manifesto,promises better education, clean air and water
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, and asserted that the party will change the city's future.
The document was released in presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and MPs.
Addressing the media, Gadkari said the party will run the "bullet train" of development in the national capital.
"BJP's history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP," he said. PTI VIT
