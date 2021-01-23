BJP MP to collect donations in N-E Delhi for Ram temple

New Delhi: North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Tiwari said the 'Sri Ram Janmbhumi Nirman Nidhi Abhiyan' in his constituency will begin from February 1, which is also his birthday.

"I will reach out to all sections of the society to collect their contribution for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. There are several brothers and sisters from minority community also who wish to contribute and I will go to their houses, shops and establishments," Tiwari said.

No target has been fixed for the amount of contribution to be collected from people but it will be a "substantial" sum as its a dream of crores of people to see Ram temple in Ayodhya in their lifetime, Tiwari said.

The northeast Delhi areas witnessed a widespread communal violence in February, 2020, that left over 50 dead, hundreds injured and massive destruction of private and public property including houses, shops and religious places.

Tiwari will participate in the campaign by taking out a Rath Yatra in an improvised vehicle that will carry a big picture of the proposed Ram temple, said an aide of the BJP

MP.

"We are not putting any target for collection of the fund but it will run into several crores," claimed Tiwari's aide.

The Delhi BJP will launch a door-to-door campaign from February 1 for collecting donations from the temple. "Coupons of Rs 10, 100 and 1,000 will be used for collection of donations from as many households as possible," said Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of the campaign.