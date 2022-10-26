BJP instructed its workers not to mention garbage during MCD polls: AAP

New Delhi: A senior BJP member called me and informed that it has also been instructed that if any person mentions even the name of garbage during the MCD elections, then he will be thrown out of the party, AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak said in a press conference on Wednesday.



Pathak said, "A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party was held in which about 150 senior leaders of their Delhi state unit had gathered. The agenda of the meeting was to prepare for the MCD elections. After the meeting, as soon as these people came out, there was a tremendous uproar, fights broke out. Leaders accused each other of corruption. BJP tried to devise many strategies on how to tackle the way it has looted MCD and made Delhi dirty in 15 years. It is being said that this meeting lasted for several hours. It was discussed in the meeting that this time the people of Delhi have completely sided with the AAP. The people of Delhi have decided that BJP won't even be able to retain its deposit."

As per Pathak, BJP has issued an internal circular and their leaders have admitted that BJP cannot not clean Delhi in 15 years. He added, "BJP has made three huge garbage mountains all over Delhi. The BJP knows that the people of Delhi are very angry about the garbage situation. So their leadership came up with a way and instructed everyone in the meeting that no-one will mention garbage till the election. They know the Aam Aadmi Party would like to discuss the garbage issue, the people of Delhi will ask questions on the name of garbage, but they have to avoid it."