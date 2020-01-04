BJP holds protest in Delhi against attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pak
New Delhi: Several members of the BJP protested on Saturday against the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.
The protestors, raising slogans against Pakistan, were stopped near Chanakyapuri police station.
According to the External Affairs Ministry, members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji.
Pakistan has, however, rejected media reports that the historic Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib in Lahore was desecrated in a mob attack, saying the birthplace of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak remains "untouched and undamaged" and the "claims of destruction" of one of the holiest Sikh shrines are "false".
