BJP forms panels for polls
New Delhi: BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh will be the convener of the party's poll management committee for assembly elections in Delhi early next year.
The poll management committee will be presided by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.
Former Delhi unit president Satish Upadhyay, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and state general secretary Rajeev Babbar will be co-conveners of the committee.
Union minister Harsh Vardhan will be the convener of the manifesto committee.
Besides the poll management committee, the party has also formed 35 panels for various election related works. The names of conveners, heads, incharges and members were announced in a meeting chaired by national general secretary BL Santosh at Delhi BJP office.
According to the list of committees, the party manifesto will be drafted by the Harsh Vardhan committee having nine co-conveners including Vijender Gupta, Rambeer Singh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra, Raj Kumar Chauhan.
The media committee for elections will be jointly headed by Ashok Goel and Virendra Sachdeva. Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Mahesh Verma and Vivek Sharma will be co-heads of the committee.
Neelkant Bakshi will head the media relations committee and Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi will be its co-head.
Veteran Delhi BJP leader Subhash Arya will be convener of the advertisement campaign committee having five co-conveners including Bhupendra Chaubey, Naveen Kumar and Harihar Raghuvanshi.
