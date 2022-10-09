BJP destroying lives of Delhiites via L-G: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit out at the BJP



and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, saying the saffron party is destroying the lives of people of the national Capital through L-G.

Kejriwal's remarks came after Saxena in a letter accused Kejriwal and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties and responsibility of governance in Delhi.

In a cheeky reply to Saxena's letter, Kejriwal in a tweet on Saturday said, "Another love letter has come." He also accused the L-G of destroying the lives of people in Delhi.

"BJP is hell bent on destroying the lives of the people of Delhi through L-G. Every day these people make a fuss about something or the other. I assure Delhiites that as long as this son of yours is alive, don't worry. I won't let any harm come to you," Kejriwal said in another tweet in Hindi.

Earlier too Kejriwal had taken a dig at the L-G in a

tweet saying he is scolded by Saxena more than he is scolded by his wife.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also reacted to the L-G's letter, saying that it was being done due to Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's growing popularity in Gujarat.

"Every day AAP's support base in Gujarat gets stronger, and everyday a new fake investigation starts in Delhi. Everyone is aware of his (L-G's) conspiracies to stop Arvind Kejriwal. They can do whatever they want but neither the work being done in the interest of the public in Delhi will stop, nor will the AAP wave in Gujarat", Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi. The AAP is fighting Gujarat assembly elections due later this year.